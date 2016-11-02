In einem langen Statement auf ihrer offiziellen Band-Website hat Avenged Sevenfold-Frontmann erklärt, warum sich die Band bei der Veröffentlichung von THE STAGE für ein Überraschungsrelease entschieden haben – und dafür auf eine lange, sonst übliche Promophase verzichteten.

In ihrer Erklärung lässt die Band verlauten, dass sie vor allem von der herkömmlichen Art und Weise, auf die sonst vorgegangen werde, gelangweilt sei.“Wir wollten nicht nur unser Musik mit Herzblut schaffen, sondern auch euch eine andere und aufregende Erfahrung bieten. Das schließt das Merchandise, Pop Up-Stores, die Tourproduktion, wie sich das Album entwickelt und vieles mehr mit ein. Wir glauben, dass sich die Welt heute viel schneller dreht als noch vor zehn Jahren. Wir wollen die verschiedenen Wege wie man Musik hört einschließen – es interessiert uns nicht, wie ihr die Musik hört, Hauptsache ihr hört sie!”

Ein komplexes Album in schnelllebigen Zeiten

Gleichzeitig betont Shadows, dass das Album alles andere als schnelllebig sei: “Wir haben gerade das komplexeste Album unserer Karriere veröffentlicht. Ein Album, dass ihr vermutlich ein paar mal hören müsst, bevor es seine Wirkung entfaltet. In einer sich so schnell verändernden Welt ist vielleicht kein Platz für so eine Platte. Ich verstehe völlig, dass die Leute etwas offensichtliches haben wollen, aber wir haben herausgefunden, dass die schöneren Dinge im Leben manchmal ein bisschen Gewöhnung brauchen. Ich bin zuversichtlich, dass sich unsere A7X-Familie sich die Zeit nehmen wird, das Album vollständig zu verdauen. Danach könnt ihr euch entscheiden, ob ihr es mögt oder nicht.”

Den Wortlaut der gesamten Nachricht an die Avenged Sevefold-Fans seht ihr hier:

Dear friends,

It’s been a while since we have been able to reach out and communicate with you all directly. It’s been a wild couple of years and we can now finally breathe a sigh of relief. It feels great to share with you a secret we have been keeping for a very long time, “The Stage.” We wanted to surprise you all and use this release to usher in a new era for Avenged Sevenfold. The reason we chose to “surprise” release this album is because we have found that a lot of the old ways people are doing things in music have become repetitive and boring to us. Moving into 2017 and beyond we felt it was time to wake up and pay attention to the world around us. We wanted to not only pour our heart and soul into making the music WE want to make, but we want to give you a different and exciting experience. This includes the merchandise we will be making, pop up stores, tour production, how an album evolves and more. We feel the world is moving at a much faster rate then it was even 10 years ago. We want to embrace different ways of listening to music. We don’t care how or where you listen… we just want you to listen! We hope you are as excited as we are about the future music and future shows that are going to be coming up in the next couple of years for Avenged Sevenfold. I know we are working hard to flip the script and make this a fun experience for you.

Now with that being said, you could call me a hypocrite. We have just released the most complex album of our career. An album that you will probably have to hear quite a few times before it fully sinks in. In a world moving this fast there may not be a place for an album like this. I fully understand if people want something that is instant and obvious, but we have found that sometimes the finer things in life take a little getting used to. I have confidence that our A7X family will take the time it will require to fully digest this album. After that, you can decide if you like it or not. The subject matters discussed in “The Stage” are very real, and they are important to us. The music touches us, so we hope it touches you as well. And before I go, I’d like to welcome Brooks Wackerman to the family. He has been nothing but an amazing asset in this insane journey and we look forward to many many more years to come. Thank you guys very much for your patience over the last few years, and we cannot wait to show you the things we have in store. Have a Happy Halloween with your friends and family.

M. Shadows