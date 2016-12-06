Black Hole Generator: Exklusive Video-Premiere ‘Moloch’

Die norwegische Black Metal-Formation Black Hole Generator hat erst kürzlich ihr neues Album A REQUIEM FOR TERRA veröffentlicht. Jetzt haut das Zwei-Mann-Projekt aus Bergen ein Video zum Song ‘Moloch’ raus, das ihr bei uns zuerst und exklusiv sehen könnt!

Black Hole Generator wurden 2006 gegründet und veröffentlichten vor 10 Jahren ihre Debüt-EP BLACK KARMA, nach der eine Dekade lang Funkstille herrschte.

Sänger Bjørnar Erevik Nilsen sagt zum Video zu ‘Moloch’:

„I find the video to be a disturbing piece. Costin Chioreanu has dived into the abyss of our collective consciousness and has emerged with images of our destruction. The joint annihilation of all life. Future generations sacrificed upon the altar of Moloch. A massacre of innocents from beyond the womb in the hope that we will be blessed with earthly pleasures in return.”

Seht das neue Black Hole Generator-Video zu ‘Moloch’ hier zuerst und exklusiv!