Crippled Black Phoenix: Hört hier BRONZE im Album-Vorabstream

Am 4. November erscheint mit BRONZE das neue Album der britischen Rocker Crippled Black Phoenix. Seit Gründung 2004 ist es bereits der sechste Langspieler der Rocker um Kreativkopf Justin Greaves und der Nachfolger zu WHITE LIGHT GENERATOR von 2014.

Justin Greaves sagte zu der Platte folgendes:

“Releasing an album is a weird experience, both excitement and trepidation fill the mind, With ‘Bronze’ however, it is mostly the former. I am proud of what we have achieved. The album represents a shift towards a stronger future and a big two finger salute to the past couple of years of upheaval. It finds CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX sounding at our best in both production values and pure feeling within the music. So, the old cliche of ‘what doesn’t kill you, only makes you stronger’ is definitely applicable in this case. Although ‘Bronze’ is not the most ambitious album CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX have ever made, it in fact surpasses that by being full of emotions, much like the ‘No Sadness Or Farewell’ or even ‘I,Vigilante’.

Yet do not think it is backwards looking. That is simply not in our DNA – instead it reflects the vibe and situation, we find ourselves in the present and that in turn shows the future is going to be an interesting journey. This time it is feelings and raw sound that powers the album even in the more ‘progressive’ sounding songs. It is slightly more heavy, a little darker, but as honest as CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX gets. This is what is important to us these days in an age where music is generally full of cheap tricks and trendy marketing.”