Devildriver in der Premiere: Seht das Video zu ‘Trust No One’

Devildriver live, Summer Breeze 2013
Foto: Sarah Fleischer. All rights reserved.
Seht hier das neue Video von Devildriver zu ‘Trust No One’ zuerst und exklusiv in der Premiere!
Im Mai 2016 erschien das aktuelle Devildriver-Album TRUST NO ONE. Jetzt hat die Band ein Video zum Titel-Track veröffentlicht. Seht den Clip zu ‘Trust No One’ unten!

Das Bild-Material, das Devildriver für die neuen Video-Aufnahmen genutzt haben, entstand auf dem diesjährigen Festival „Ozzfest“ im US-amerikanischen Kalifornien. Ein ganz besonderer Ort für die Band, wie Frontmann Dez Fafara betont:

„DevilDriver is a California band and we were honored to be part of the return of OZZFEST in California, where it all began. I’m Thankful to Sharon & Ozzy and everyone in the Osbourne Camp that DevilDriver was allowed to shoot a live video that day! The sun was blazing hot on a clear afternoon and the crowd went insane as soon as we took the stage.  The pit was giant for us and it was killer to see such a Massive crowd participating in the madness!“

https://youtu.be/XuVibnWHoLA
