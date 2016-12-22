Die besten Dark-, Gothic- und Symphonic Metal-Alben 2016 Foto: METAL HAMMER. All rights reserved. 22. Dezember 2016 von Metal Hammer Im Bereich Gothic, Dark und Symphonic war 2016 viel Qualität am Start. Wer kann sich in den Top-10 festsetzen? Und wer kann sich Platz 1 sichern? teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Die besten Dark-, Gothic- und Symphonic Metal-Alben 2016Share teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen 1 von 11 Foto: Promotion, Ketzer. All rights reserved. 2 von 11 Platz 10: Devilment - II: THE MEPHISTO HOTEL Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 3 von 11 Platz 9: Tarja - THE SHADOW SELF Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 4 von 11 Platz 8: Ketzer - STARLESS Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 5 von 11 Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 6 von 11 Platz 6: Delain - MOONBATHERS Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 7 von 11 Platz 5: Epica - THE HOLOGRAPHIC PRINCIPLE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 8 von 11 Platz 4: Lacuna Coil - DELIRIUM Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 9 von 11 Platz 3: Rotting Christ - RITUALS Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 10 von 11 Platz 2: The Vision Bleak - THE UNKNOWN Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 11 von 11 Platz 1: Katatonia - THE FALL OF HEARTS Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. Previous Image Next Image teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Navigation Home Meldungen News Die besten Dark-, Gothic- und Symphonic Metal-Alben 2016 Themen Dark Metal Gothic Metal Jahresrockblick Toplisten