Die besten Dark-, Gothic- und Symphonic Metal-Alben 2016

Im Bereich Gothic, Dark und Symphonic war 2016 viel Qualität am Start. Wer kann sich in den Top-10 festsetzen? Und wer kann sich Platz 1 sichern?
Die besten Dark-, Gothic- und Symphonic Metal-Alben 2016

  • 1 von 11
  • Devilment II: THE MEPHISTO WALTZES
    2 von 11
    Platz 10: Devilment - II: THE MEPHISTO HOTEL
  • Tarja THE SHADOW SELF
    3 von 11
    Platz 9: Tarja - THE SHADOW SELF
  • Ketzer STARLESS
    4 von 11
    Platz 8: Ketzer - STARLESS
  • 5 von 11
  • Delain MOONBATHERS
    6 von 11
    Platz 6: Delain - MOONBATHERS
  • Epica THE HOLOGRAPHIC PRINCIPLE
    7 von 11
    Platz 5: Epica - THE HOLOGRAPHIC PRINCIPLE
  • Lacuna Coil DELIRIUM
    8 von 11
    Platz 4: Lacuna Coil - DELIRIUM
  • Rotting Christ RITUALS
    9 von 11
    Platz 3: Rotting Christ - RITUALS
  • The Vision Bleak THE UNKNOWN
    10 von 11
    Platz 2: The Vision Bleak - THE UNKNOWN
  • Katatonia THE FALL OF HEARTS
    11 von 11
    Platz 1: Katatonia - THE FALL OF HEARTS
