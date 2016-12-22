Top-Themen
Toggle menu

Metal Hammer

 Search

Die besten Metalcore und Hardcore-Alben 2016

Foto: METAL HAMMER. All rights reserved.
von
2016 hatte einige Hochkarätige Metalcore und Hardcore-Veröffentlichungen in Petto. Wer erobert unsere Top-10? Und wer kann sich Platz 10 in diesem Raking sichern?
teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen

Die besten Metalcore und Hardcore-Alben 2016

Share
teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen
  • Yashin (R.I.P.)
    1 von 11
    Aufsteiger: Yashin
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Caliban GRAVITY
    2 von 11
    Platz 10: Caliban - GRAVITY
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Beartooth AGGRESSIVE
    3 von 11
    Platz 9: Beartooth - AGGRESSIVE
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Walls Of Jericho NO ONE CAN SAVE YOU FROM YOURSELF
    4 von 11
    Platz 8: Walls Of Jericho - NO ONE CAN SAVE YOU FROM YOURSELF
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Asking Alexandria THE BLACK
    5 von 11
    Platz 7: Asking Alexandria - THE BLACK
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • A Day To Remember BAD VIBRATIONS
    6 von 11
    Platz 6: A Day To Remember - BAD VIBRATION
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Every Time I Die LOW TEENS
    7 von 11
    Platz 5: Every Time I Die - LOW TEENS
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Hatebreed THE CONCRETE CONFESSIONAL
    8 von 11
    Platz 4: Hatebreed - THE CONCRETE CONFESSIONAL
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Architects ALL OUR GODS HAVE ABONDENED US
    9 von 11
    Platz 3: Architects - ALL OUR GODS HAVE ABANDONED US
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Killswitch Engage INCARNATE
    10 von 11
    Platz 2: Killswitch Engage - INCARNATE
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • The Dillinger Escape Plan DISSOCIATION
    11 von 11
    Platz 1: The Dillinger Escape Plan - DISSOCIATION
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
Previous Image Next Image

teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen