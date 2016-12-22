Die besten Metalcore und Hardcore-Alben 2016 Foto: METAL HAMMER. All rights reserved. 22. Dezember 2016 von Eike Cramer 2016 hatte einige Hochkarätige Metalcore und Hardcore-Veröffentlichungen in Petto. Wer erobert unsere Top-10? Und wer kann sich Platz 10 in diesem Raking sichern? teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Die besten Metalcore und Hardcore-Alben 2016Share teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen 1 von 11 Aufsteiger: Yashin Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 2 von 11 Platz 10: Caliban - GRAVITY Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 3 von 11 Platz 9: Beartooth - AGGRESSIVE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 4 von 11 Platz 8: Walls Of Jericho - NO ONE CAN SAVE YOU FROM YOURSELF Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 5 von 11 Platz 7: Asking Alexandria - THE BLACK Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 6 von 11 Platz 6: A Day To Remember - BAD VIBRATION Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 7 von 11 Platz 5: Every Time I Die - LOW TEENS Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 8 von 11 Platz 4: Hatebreed - THE CONCRETE CONFESSIONAL Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 9 von 11 Platz 3: Architects - ALL OUR GODS HAVE ABANDONED US Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 10 von 11 Platz 2: Killswitch Engage - INCARNATE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 11 von 11 Platz 1: The Dillinger Escape Plan - DISSOCIATION Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. Previous Image Next Image teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Navigation Home Meldungen News Die besten Metalcore und Hardcore-Alben 2016 Themen Hardcore Jahresrockblick Metalcore Topliste