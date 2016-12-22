Top-Themen
Die besten Thrash-Alben 2016

von
Metallica gegen Megadeth - oder kann sich eine andere der hochkarätigen Thrash-Veröffentlichungen in diesem Jahr in den Titelkampf einmischen? Hier gibt es unsere Top-10 2016!
Die besten Thrash-Alben 2016

  • Vektor 2016
    Aufsteiger: Vektor
  • Suicidal Tendencies WORLD GONE MAD
    Platz 10: Suicidal Tendencies - WORLD GONE MAD
    Platz 9: Vektor - TERMINAL REDUX
  • Desaster THE OATH OF AN IRON RITUAL
    Platz 8: Desaster - THE OATH OF AN IRON RITUAL
  • Testament THE BROTHERHOOD OF THE SNAKE
    Platz 7: Testament - BROTHERHOOD OF THE SNAKE
  • Destruction UNDER ATTACK
    Platz 6: Destruction - UNDER ATTACK
    Platz 5: Anthrax - FOR ALL KING
  • Death Angel THE EVIL DIVIDE
    Platz 4: Death Angel - THE EVIL DIVIDE
    Platz 3: Megadeth - DYSTOPIA
  • Sodom DECISION DAY
    Platz 2: Sodom - DECSION DAY
  • Metallica veröffentlichen am 18.11. HARDWIRED ... TO SELF DESTRUCT.
    Platz 1: Metallica - HARDWIRED... TO SELF-DESTRUCT
