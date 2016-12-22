Die besten Thrash-Alben 2016 Foto: METAL HAMMER. All rights reserved. 22. Dezember 2016 von Eike Cramer Metallica gegen Megadeth - oder kann sich eine andere der hochkarätigen Thrash-Veröffentlichungen in diesem Jahr in den Titelkampf einmischen? Hier gibt es unsere Top-10 2016! teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Die besten Thrash-Alben 2016Share teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen 1 von 11 Aufsteiger: Vektor Foto: Promo, Vektor. All rights reserved. 2 von 11 Platz 10: Suicidal Tendencies - WORLD GONE MAD Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 3 von 11 Platz 9: Vektor - TERMINAL REDUX Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 4 von 11 Platz 8: Desaster - THE OATH OF AN IRON RITUAL Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 5 von 11 Platz 7: Testament - BROTHERHOOD OF THE SNAKE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 6 von 11 Platz 6: Destruction - UNDER ATTACK Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 7 von 11 Platz 5: Anthrax - FOR ALL KING Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 8 von 11 Platz 4: Death Angel - THE EVIL DIVIDE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 9 von 11 Platz 3: Megadeth - DYSTOPIA Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 10 von 11 Platz 2: Sodom - DECSION DAY Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 11 von 11 Platz 1: Metallica - HARDWIRED... TO SELF-DESTRUCT Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. Previous Image Next Image teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Navigation Home Meldungen News Die besten Thrash-Alben 2016 Themen Jahresrockblick Thrash Metal Toplisten