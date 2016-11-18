Fight The Fight in der Premiere: Diese Junge Band solltet ihr im Auge behalten

Diese Junge Band solltet ihr im Auge behalten: Fight The Fight sind eine junge Band aus Norwegen, die ihren eigenen Sound fahren. Metalcore, Modern Metal, Post Metal, whatever – Könnt ihr entscheiden. Das Debut-Album FIGHT THE FIGHT erscheint am 27. Januar 2017.

Hört hier den Song ‘Perfect Combination’ in der Premiere:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sD6lLviEaGA&feature=youtu.be Video can’t be loaded: Fight The Fight – Perfect Combination (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sD6lLviEaGA&feature=youtu.be)

„We are beyond stoked about this and so proud to finally show you guys what we have worked our asses of for the last couple years.

This is where we step the fuck up and conquer! Whatch us and joins us, this is FIGHT THE FIGHT!“ – Fight The Fight