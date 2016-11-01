Of Mice & Men: Austin Carlile erneut am Rücken operiert

Nachdem Of Mice & Men ihre Europatour aufgrund schwerer Gesundheitsprobleme ihres Frontmannes Austin Carlile abbrechen mussten, unterzog sich der Sänger einer Rücken-OP, bei der gleich mehrere Risse in der Wirbelsäule repariert werden mussten. Eine weitere, bereits angekündigte Operation, hat Carlile jetzt ebenfalls hinter sich gebracht. Auf Instagram meldete sich der Sänger zu Wort und erklärte “Die zweite Operation um die zahlreichen Risse und Lecks in meiner Wirbelsäule zu reparieren war fies, aber letztlich erfolgreich. Ich konnte heute sogar ein bisschen gehen … BEGEISTERT!”

Der Sänger der US-Metaller leidet unter dem sogenannten „Marfan“ Syndrom, einer Schwächung des Bindegewebes. Dieses kann auch die Herzklappen betreffen, was dazu führte, dass Carlile sich in der Vergangenheit bereits einer schweren Herz-OP unterziehen musste.