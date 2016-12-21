Redaktionscharts 2016: Vincent Grundke

Vincent Grundke
Die zehn besten Alben des Jahres:
- The Algorithm BRUTE FORCE
- Architects ALL OUR GODS HAVE ABANDONED US
- Resolutions WEIGHTLESS
- Fjørt KONTAKT
- Deadlock HYBRIS
- Oathbreaker RHEIA
- Killswitch Engage INCARNATE
- Cult Of Luna & Julie Christmas MARINER
- Heisskalt VOM WISSEN UND WOLLEN
- Car Bomb META
Die fünf besten Konzerte 2016:
- Steak Number Eight, Berlin, Bi Nuu
- Architects, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt
- Biffy Clyro, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
- Sting, Berlin, Waldbühne
- Paul McCartney, Berlin, Waldbühne
Das beste Festival 2016:
Euroblast (!!!)
Aufsteiger des Jahres:
Car Bomb, Science Of Sleep, Twelve Foot Ninja, Sumac
Der beste Song des Jahres:
Architects ‘Gone With The Wind’