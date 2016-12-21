Top-Themen
Redaktionscharts 2016: Vincent Grundke

Morgens im Paradies, bestens gelaunt oder aus gutem Grund bebrillt: Das METAL HAMMER-Team zwischen harter Feierei und Arbeit (oder andersherum?)
Morgens im Paradies, bestens gelaunt oder aus gutem Grund bebrillt: Das METAL HAMMER-Team zwischen harter Feierei und Arbeit (oder andersherum?)
Foto: METAL HAMMER. All rights reserved.
von
Schon wieder ein Jahr vorbei? Das ging mal wieder schnell! Grund genug, auf die wichtigsten Veröffentlichungen sowie die besten Konzerte, Ereignisse und Exzesse 2016 zurückzublicken. Aus aktuellem Anlass stellt die METAL HAMMER-Redaktion diesmal Titel von Metallica nach.
Vincent Grundke

RIDE THE LIGHTNING
RIDE THE LIGHTNING

Die zehn besten Alben des Jahres:

  1. The Algorithm BRUTE FORCE
  2. Architects ALL OUR GODS HAVE ABANDONED US
  3. Resolutions WEIGHTLESS
  4. Fjørt KONTAKT
  5. Deadlock HYBRIS
  6. Oathbreaker RHEIA
  7. Killswitch Engage INCARNATE
  8. Cult Of Luna & Julie Christmas MARINER
  9. Heisskalt VOM WISSEN UND WOLLEN
  10. Car Bomb META

Die fünf besten Konzerte 2016:

  1. Steak Number Eight, Berlin, Bi Nuu
  2. Architects, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt
  3. Biffy Clyro, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
  4. Sting, Berlin, Waldbühne
  5. Paul McCartney, Berlin, Waldbühne

Das beste Festival 2016:

Euroblast (!!!)

Aufsteiger des Jahres:

Car Bomb, Science Of Sleep, Twelve Foot Ninja, Sumac

Der beste Song des Jahres:

Architects ‘Gone With The Wind’

