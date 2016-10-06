Slipknot: Jim Root musste sich Rückenoperation unterziehen

Nachdem sich bereits Frontmann Corey Taylor kurz vor dem Tourstart mit Marilyn Manson eine schwere Nackenverletzung zuzog und operiert werden musste, kann ist jetzt Gitarrist Jim Root der nächste Patient im Slipknot-Lazarett.
Wie der Musiker den Fans über Instagram mitteilte, musste sich der Musiker einer schweren Rückenoperation unterziehen,bei der Bandscheiben ersetzt werden mussten. Laut eigener Aussage seien einige Wirbel angebrochen gewesen, zudem habe er Blutergüsse an den Bandscheiben erlitten.
Root wurde bereits am Dienstag operiert und obwohl er “kaputt und von der Rolle durch den Jetlag und die Narkosemittel” sei, wäre “alles gut”. Obwohl er auf der Bühne nicht mehr ganz so mobil sein würde wie zuvor, wird der Musiker anscheinend keine der anstehenden Slipknot-Shows verpassen.
Seht den Instagram-Post hier:
It’s been awhile since I’ve posted… a quick update before I disappear again. First of all, many many thanks to all of you for the birthday wishes. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart I appreciate it. 2nd of all… seems as if fractured vertebrae and hemorrhaged disks are an occupational hazard for metal bands. So. Early in the morning after Louder Than Life in Louisville I flew out for disk replacement surgery. Had the procedure this morning and other than being a bit sore and spun out from jet lag and Norco’s it’s all good. Although I won’t be as “mobile” onstage as before I’m looking very forward to the upcoming Knotfest shows and places we’ll be going in between… And lastly. That wasn’t quick. I spent way too much time typing all this out and most of you guys will lose interest and probably not even read the entire thing! Dicks. 😉 this message brought to you by Norco narcotics. See ya…. #neckbreaker #ughlife #knotfest #yermother #sweetfuckinbooties.