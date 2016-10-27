Vipassi: Hört den Hirn-Verdreher ‘Benzaiten’ in der Premiere

Vipassi besteht vor allem aus Mitgliedern von den australischen Progressive-Deathern Ne Obliviscaris. Mit ihrem Debut-Album SUNYATA, das am 20. Januar 2017 erscheint, haben sie sich dem instrumentalen Djent verschrieben.

Gitarrist Ben Boyle über den Song: „Benzaiten is the goddess of everything that flows: water, time, words, speech, eloquence, music and by extension, knowledge. ‚Benzaiten‘ also happens to be the very first track composed by Vipassi, which kick started and affirmed our sound and the direction of our journey with this project, acting almost as a mission statement; honouring our love for extreme music and melody, capturing the ebb and flow of everything that inspires us to create. So it is fitting it be the first piece released through our new home at Season of Mist.“

Wir haben den ersten Song ‚Benzaiten’ hier für euch in der exklusiven Premiere. Viel Spaß, beim Hirnverdrehen!

