Wegen Krankheit: Iced Earth sagen METAL HAMMER PARADISE 2016 ab

Liebe Metalheads,

es stimmt leider: Iced Earth müssen ihren Auftritt beim METAL HAMMER PARADISE 2016 kurzfristig absagen, da Sänger Stu Block krank ist. Hier sein Statement:

„It looks like I have the Zombie Plague! It’s cool because I have always wanted to see what it would be like to be a Zombie, so I’m embracing it!

Seriously though, a day ago I wasn’t feeling very good and now it has blown into Acute Strep Throat with Bronchitis/ Chest infection with Flu like symptoms and a touch of what I swear is the Zombie Plague according to the Doctor… (well not the Zombie part, LOL). I can’t talk and can’t swallow so I’m groaning/mumbling and spitting up what can only be alien mucus eggs into a jar.”

Wir bemühen uns darum, in der Kürze der Zeit einen Ersatz für Iced Earth ranzukriegen und halten euch auf dem Laufenden!

Auf dem METAL HAMMER PARADISE 2016 spielen u.a. Saxon, Apocalyptica, Schandmaul, Equilibrium, Annihilator, Blues Pills und Overkill. Den kompletten Spielplan (noch mit den abgesagten Iced Earth) findet ihr hier. Desweiteren erwartet euch im Metal-Urlaubsparadies ein umfangreiches Rahmenprogramm mit Autogrammstunden, Workshops, Bowling gegen Anvil und Lesungen.

Das METAL HAMMER PARADISE findet vom 11. bis zum 12. November 2016 im Ferienpark Weissenhäuser Strand statt. Weitere Infos zum Festival findet ihr hier: METAL HAMMER PARADISE