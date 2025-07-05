Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Visions Of Atlantis, Alestorm, Omnium Gatherum sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Alestorm ‘The Storm’ Ambush ‘Maskirovka’ As Everything Unfolds ‘Set In Flow’ Before The Dawn ‘Stellar Effect’ Beyond The Black ‘Rising High’ Bombus ‘Take You Down’ Darkness Surrounding ‘Virtue’s End’ Flight Cnclld ‘Skin Crawl’ Steve Hackett ‘Fly On A Windshield’ Hebi Katana ‘Bon Nou’ Impureza ‘Verdiales & Bajo las Tizonas de Toledo’ I Prevail ‘Into Hell’ Killswitch Engage ‘Aftermath’ King Abyss ‘Scored Above The Breath’ Lowheaven ‘Mercy Death’ Lunatic Man’s Dream ‘Love Knows No Remorse’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bPlQMU-_ZE Malevolence ‘So Help Me God’ Margarita Witch Cult ‘Witches’ Candle’ My Merry Machine ‘From Another World’ No Shelter ‘Schizophrenia’…