Die besten Modern- und New Metal-Alben 2017

18. Dezember 2017 von Metal Hammer

Hier sind mit Prophets Of Rage und Body Count gleich zwei Schwergewichte am Start. Wer kommt in die Top Ten - und wer kann sich Platz eins sichern?

Die besten Modern- und New Metal-Alben 2017

1 von 11 Aufsteiger: Prophets Of Rage

2 von 11 Platz 10: Emil Bulls KILL YOUR DEMONS

3 von 11 Platz 9: Prong ZERO DAYS

4 von 11 Platz 8: In This Moment RITUAL

5 von 11 Platz 7: Dagoba BLACK NOVA

6 von 11 Platz 6: Die Apokalyptischen Reiter DER ROTE REITER

7 von 11 Platz 5: Papa Roach CROOKED TEETH

8 von 11 Platz 4: Callejon FANDIGO

9 von 11 Platz 3: Prophets Of Rage PROPHETS OF RAGE

10 von 11 Platz 2: Body Count BLOODLUST

11 von 11 Platz 1: Trivium THE SIN AND THE SENTENCE