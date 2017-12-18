Toggle menu

Die besten Modern- und New Metal-Alben 2017

Hier sind mit Prophets Of Rage und Body Count gleich zwei Schwergewichte am Start. Wer kommt in die Top Ten - und wer kann sich Platz eins sichern?
  • Sänger Chuck D (l-r), Sänger B-Real und Gitarrist Tom Morello treten am 04.06.2017 mit der Band Prophets of Rage beim Musik
    Aufsteiger: Prophets Of Rage
  • Platz 10: Emil Bulls KILL YOUR DEMONS
  • Platz 9: Prong ZERO DAYS
  • Platz 8: In This Moment RITUAL
  • Platz 7: Dagoba BLACK NOVA
  • Platz 6: Die Apokalyptischen Reiter DER ROTE REITER
  • Platz 5: Papa Roach CROOKED TEETH
  • Platz 4: Callejon FANDIGO
  • Platz 3: Prophets Of Rage PROPHETS OF RAGE
  • Platz 2: Body Count BLOODLUST
  • Platz 1: Trivium THE SIN AND THE SENTENCE
