Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Ensiferum, Gotthard, Whitechapel sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Agnostic Front ‘Sunday Matinee’ As Everything Unfolds ‘What You Wanted’ (feat. Dani Winter-Bates) Dirkschneider & The Old Gang ‘Beyond The End Of Time’ Dust In Mind ‘A Faded Star’ Edenbridge ‘Where The Wild Things Are’ Ensiferum ‘Fatherland’ (live) Eradicator ‘Into Oblivion’ For My Demons ‘Shades Of Past’ Gotthard ‘Liverpool’ (feat. Marc Storace) I Promised The World ‘Bliss In 7 Languages’ Kaunis Kuolematon ‘Maailman Ainut Ihminen’ Korpiklaani ‘Got The Time’ Nightfall ‘The Traders Of Anathema’ (Judas Iscariot) Novembre ‘Neptunian Hearts’ Omnium Gatherum ‘The Darkest City’ Rivers Of Nihil ‘House Of Light’ (live) Skindred ‘You Got…