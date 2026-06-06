Seit 1998 findet das Tuska in Finnland statt. 2026 gibt es dort wieder jede Menge Bands zu sehen: Alle Infos zum Festival findet ihr hier!

Datum Das Tuska 2026 findet vom 26.06. bis 28.06. statt. Veranstaltungsort Das Tuska findet mitten in Helsinki auf dem Suvilahti-Gelände statt. Adresse: Koksikatu Ecke Leonkatu 00540 Helsinki, Finnland Tuska Festival Preise & Tickets 3-Tages-Tickets ab 249,- Euro könnt ihr hier erwerben. Bands 802 Allt Amorphis Ashes Of Perishing Atlas Aurorawave Awake Again Bad Omens Blood Incantation Bloodred Hourglass Bring Me The Horizon The Browning The Callous Daoboys Caskets D-A-D Despiser Dogma Dying Reverie Ensiferum The Funeral Portrait Gatecreeper Hokka Jelly Dixx Kajos Kallomäki Kneel Before The Death Kublai Khan TX Lost Society Loudness Lunarsea Majestica Malevolence Megadeth Melrose Avenue Neckbreakker Necrotic Ooze Nenerchy Nitrik…