Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Black Stone Cherry, Of Mice & Men sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: 1914 ‘1918 Pt 3: ADE (A Duty To Escape)’ (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe) Black Stone Cherry ‘Celebrate’ Cheap Trick ‘The Riff That Won’t Quit’ The Dead Daisies ‘Long Way To Go’ Dramatist ‘Glasgow Nights’ Eye Of Melian ‘Blackthorn Winter’ Flatwounds ‘Vilify’ Gluecifer ‘Armadas’ Hokka ‘In The Darkness’ Lansdowne ‘Burn It Down’ Mezzrow ‘Sleeping Cataclysm’ The Narrator ‘Aurora’ Nereis ‘Take Control’ Of Mice & Men ‘Flowers’ Soulbound ‘Cutting Diamonds’ Therion ‘The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah’ (live) Victorius ‘Raptor Squad Attack’ --- Bestens informiert über dieses und alle weiteren wichtigen Themen im Metal bleibt ihr außerdem…