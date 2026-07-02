Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Dominum, Avatar sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Ancient Curse ‘Metal Lake’ Armored Saint ‘Every Man - Any Man’ Avatar ‘Crying Fire’ Besvärjelsen ‘Didn’t Come To Party’ Blood Incantation ‘Dawn’ Cattle Decapitation ‘Dead End Residents’ Changing Tides ‘If Pain Is Constant’ Devildriver ‘Dead In The Water’ Dominum ‘Dark Melodies’ Embrace The Silence ‘Misery’ Imperial Age ‘Gnosis’ Master Massive ‘Jonah And The Whale’ Musa Dagh ‘Hollow Rooms’ Nestor ‘On The Run’ (live) The Night Eternal ‘Where This World Ends’ Ogma ‘Enslaved’ Polymoon ‘I End, You Begin’ Todomal ‘Graveyards Of Joy’ Untitled With Drums ‘Matter’ The Vintage Caravan ‘Days Go By’ Xandria ‘Colours’ ---…