Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Gaerea, Sabaton sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Agnostic Front ‘Matter Of Life & Death’ Battle Beast ‘Twilight Cabaret’ Beasto Blanco ‘Out Of Darkness’ Bloodbound ‘As Empires Fall’ Bullet ‘Kickstarter’ Despised Icon ‘The Apparition’ Dream Theater ‘Barstool Warrior’ (live) Eradicator ‘Of Ashes And Sand’ (live) Gaerea ‘Hellbound’ Kaunis Kuolematon ‘Merta’ Mason Hill ‘Remember’ Mezzrow ‘In Shadows Deep’ Møl ‘Garland’ Persefone ‘Living Waves’ (live) Sabaton ‘I, Emperor’ Sirenia ‘Nightside Den’ Soulbound ‘Chaos & Amen’ Steve Morse Band ‘Texus’ (feat. Eric Johnson) Sum Of R ‘Beer Cans In A Bottomless Pit’ Vlad In Tears ‘Hide’ Your Inland Empire ‘Grinding’ Zu ‘Golgotha’ --- Bestens informiert…