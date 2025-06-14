Am 24. Mai 2010 verstarb Paul Gray. Bis zu seinem Ableben war er Bassist von Slipknot. METAL HAMMER gedenkt dem Verstorbenen.

Slipknot sitzen an einem langen, weißen Tisch, ein einzelnes Mikrofon wird herumgereicht – die Pressekonferenz am Tag nach Paul Grays Tod. Corey Taylor trauert: „Yesterday we lost our brother. And the world seems a little smaller because of it.“ Chris Fehn erinnert sich: „The one thing I'm gonna miss the most: He gave the greatest hugs of anybody I've ever hugged. You hug a lot of people but when that dude grabbed onto you you could just feel him and the love that he had for you at that moment in time [...] He had your back no matter what.“…