Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Nervosa, Winterfylleth sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Bodysnatcher ‘The Maker’ Carnivore A.D. ‘Social Decomposition’ Crippled Black Phoenix ‘Ravenettes’ From Ashes To New ‘Villain’ The Funeral Portrait ‘Generation Psycho’ (live) Held. ‘New You Anthem’ (feat. Frank Iero) Igorrr ‘Limbo’ Iotunn ‘Voyage Of The Garganey I’ (live) Magnolia Park ‘High’ (feat. Arrows In Action) Månegarm ‘Flight Of Icarus’ Møl ‘Hud’ Necrofier ‘Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path III’ Nervosa ‘Slave Machine’ Powerwolf ‘1589’ (live) Ram-Zet ‘Zerocane’ Sevendust ‘Is This The Real You?’ Skindred ‘This Is The Sound’ Temptations For The Weak ‘Your Own Suffering’ Therion ‘The Ruler Of Tamag’ (live) Universum25 ‘Einsamkeit’…