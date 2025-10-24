Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Dirkschneider & The Old Gang, Lord Of The Lost sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Bonginator ‘Short Ass Bus’ (feat. Big Ass Truck & Ignominious) Born From Pain ‘Siege Mentality’ Dirkschneider & The Old Gang ‘Metal Sons’ Dreadnought ‘The Becoming’ Equilibrium ‘I’ll Be Thunder’ J.B.O. ‘Stinkefinger’ Kontrust ‘I Like To Move It’ Lamb Of God ‘Sepsis’ Leprous ‘Atonement’ / ‘The Sky Is Red’ (live) Lord Of The Lost ‘One Of Us Will Be Next’ Malota ‘Nermin’ Angus McSix ‘The Fire Of Yore’ (feat. Uwe Ochsenknecht) The Narrator ‘Pills From The Start’ Nine Treasures ‘Until Now’ Orbit Culture ‘Bloodhound’ Paleface Swiss ‘Instrument Of War’ (feat. Stick To Your Guns) Pupil…