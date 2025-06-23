Seit 1998 findet das Tuska in Finnland statt. 2025 gibt es dort wieder jede Menge Bands zu sehen: Alle Infos zum Festival findet ihr hier!

Datum Das Tuska 2025 findet vom 27.06. bis 29.06. statt. Veranstaltungsort Das Tuska findet mitten in Helsinki auf dem Suvilahti-Gelände statt. Adresse: Koksikatu Ecke Leonkatu 00540 Helsinki, Finnland Tuska Festival Preise & Tickets 3-Tages-Tickets ab 249,- Euro und weitere Varianten könnt ihr hier erwerben. Bands Alcest Apocalyptica Arion Ashes In The Fall Bad Wolves Bambie Thug Battle Beast Bisa Blood Command Bokassa Call From Abyss Cemetery Skyline Countless Goodbyes Cradle Of Filth Cryptic Hate Cyan Kicks Distant Stares Dol Dragonforce Eihwar Electric Callboy Endstand Enemies Everywhere Falling From Grace The Halo Effect Havukruunu Marko Hietala Horizon Ignited Imminence In…