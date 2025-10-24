Toggle menu

Metal Hammer

 Search

My Sleeping Karma live in Aarau 30.04.2026

teilen
mailen
teilen

Künstler: My Sleeping Karma

Nach Tickets suchen

Karte und Anfahrt

teilen
mailen
teilen
Die Videos der Woche vom 19.09. mit Lorna Shore, Powerwolf, Slash u.v.m.
Lorna Shore
Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Grailknights, Coroner, Wolfheart sowie einigen weiteren.
Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: A Killer’s Confession ‘Hopeless Gray’ As Everything Unfolds ‘Point Of View’ Axty ‘Selfish’ Black Stone Cherry ‘Neon Eyes’ Coroner ‘Symmetry’ Donots ‘Stop The Clocks’ (feat. Campino & Matt Hensley) Droptune ‘Reaper’ Edenbridge ‘Cosmic Embrace’ Evoken ‘None’ Friendship Commanders ‘Found’ Future Palace ‘Cyclone’ The Gems ‘Year Of The Snake’ Grailknights ‘In The Eyes Of The Enemy’ (feat. Chiara Tricarico) Grimming ‘Wüdschitz’ Heavy Hitter ‘Coming To Terms’ (feat. Zayna Youssef) I Prevail ‘Pray’ Lorna Shore ‘Glenwood’ Mezzrow ‘Symphony Of Twisted Souls’ Of Mice & Men ‘Troubled Water’ Powerwolf ‘Stossgebet’ (live) Royal Sorrow ‘Survival Complex’ Sainted Sinners…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite