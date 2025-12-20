Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Hellripper, Ad Infinitum sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Adept ‘Blood Covenant’ Ad Infinitum ‘Regicide’ Bad Omens ‘Dying To Love’ Beyond The Black ‘Can You Hear Me’ (feat. Asami) Brocarde ‘Pandora’s Box’ Downswing ‘Emptiness Remains’ Heaven.Exe ‘Back To Life’ Hellripper ‘Kinchyle (Goatkraft And Granite)’ Holosoil ‘Look Up’ Induction ‘Love Kills’ Leprous ‘Passing’ (live) Mortemia ‘Wicked Game’ (feat. Leah) Ov Sulfur ‘Wither’ Paleface Swiss ‘Let Me Sleep’ Sainted Sinners ‘Out Of The Blue’ Stellar Circuits ‘Bury The Ashes’ Sun Of The Dying ‘Of Absence’ Total Annihilation ‘The Art Of Torture’ Charlotte Wessels ‘Backup Plan’ (feat. Ansger Mygind) --- Bestens informiert über dieses und alle…