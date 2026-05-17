Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Gutrectomy, Dominum sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Mimi Barks ‘Jericho’ Carnifex ‘Roses & Rotting Corpses’ Chameleon Walk ‘The Violin Girl’ Dance Gavin Dance ‘The Robot With Human Hair, Pt 3’ Dead Poet Society ‘Sinner Systems’ Dominum ‘Doctor Doctor’ Emptiness ‘The Clash Of Forces’ Evergrey ‘Leaving The Emptiness’ Frozen Soul ‘Chaos Will Reign’ Gutrectomy ‘Eating 6 Humans By Daylight’ Impure Wilhelmina x Mütterlein ‘Train mort’ Khemmis ‘Beneath The Scythe’ Lex Legion ‘Gypsy Tears’ Lifesick ‘Die With Me’ Lovebites ‘Reaper’s Lullaby’ The Narrator ‘Iron Grip’ Rauhbein ‘Mein Kaff’ Sauvageoness ‘Rather In Harmony’ Silly Goose ‘Goodnight’ Solace ‘Spiral Will’ Solemnity ‘Escape From The Matrix’…