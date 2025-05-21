Avatar kommen im Februar und März 2026 mit Alien Weaponry für sechs Termine nach Deutschland. METAL HAMMER präsentiert.

"We are heavy addicts!" verkündet der schwedische Frontmann Johannes Eckerström. "For all the praise we’ve gotten for what we do on stage, we can’t shake the feeling that we have only just begun. Therefore, this tour is set to break every record and boundary of our past travels. I am not just talking about size. Everything must be better than ever. It’s what we live for, and what we promise." Die Reise beginnt diesen Sommer, wenn die Band mit den Metal-Helden Iron Maiden auf eine 16-tägige Tournee aufbricht und ihren düsteren Karneval in Arenen und Stadien kontinentweit präsentiert. An Halloween…