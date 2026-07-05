Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Sinner, Samael, I Prevail sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Amberian Dawn ‘Moon’ Arion ‘Into The Fire’ Crown The Empire ‘Raw’ Dark Chapel ‘Burns The Flame’ Dead Poet Society ‘Roach’ Deep Purple ‘Guilt Trippin’’ Dogma ‘My Matricidal’ Endseeker & Lord Of The Lost ‘True Survivor’ Excrementory Grindfuckers ‘Durst ist auch ein Gefühl’ Frozen Crown ‘The One’ Gradience ‘White Noise’ Green Carnation ‘Unconditional Artificial Chemistry’ Green Lung ‘Necropolitan Line’ The Hu ‘Grey Hun’ Ignea ‘Dreams Of Lands Unseen’ I Prevail & Amira Elfeky ‘Paradise’ Luther ‘Giving The People What They Want’ Maunah ‘Heimaland’ Nascar Aloe ‘Audio Shrapnel’ Pinhead ‘Beauty In Pain’ Psycroptic ‘No Blade Of…