Datum
Das Nova Rock Festival findet vom 07. bis zum 10. Juni 2023 statt.
Veranstaltungsort
Das Nova Rock findet auf den Pannonia Fields bei Nickelsdorf, Österreich, statt.
Adresse:
Pannonia Fields
2425 Nickelsdorf, Österreich
Preise & Tickets
Aktuell sind Tickets zum Preis von 229,99 Euro hier erhältlich.
Bands
In dieser Liste gibt es regelmäßige Updates – neu hinzugekommene Bands sind fett markiert.
- Die Ärzte (Headliner Samstag)
- All Faces Down
- Amon Amarth
- Arch Enemy
- Architects
- Asking Alexandria
- Autumn Bride
- Avatar
- Beyond The Black
- Bilderbuch (Headliner Freitag)
- Blind Channel
- Bloodywood
- Broilers
- Bury Tomorrow
- Casper
- Barns Courtney
- Dirty Honey
- The Distillers
- Disturbed
- Electric Callboy
- Feine Sahne Fischfilet
- Fever 333
- Funeral For A Friend
- Hollywood Undead
- The Hu
- Incubus
- In Extremo
- I Prevail
- Josh.
- Lionheart
- Lord Of The Lost
- Lorna Shore
- Marteria
- Meshuggah
- Motionless In White
- Nightwish
- Nothing But Thieves
- Nothing More
- Papa Roach
- Parkway Drive
- Pöbel MC
- Powerwolf
- The Prodigy
- Pup
- Rin
- Schmutzki
- Scooter
- Simple Plan
- Ska-P
- Skindred
- Slipknot (Headliner Mittwoch)
- Sum 41
- Swiss & Die Andern
- Takida
- Tenacious D
- Thomas D & The KBCS
- Three Days Grace
- Thundermother
- Vended
- VV
- Within Temptation
- Wolfmother
- Yonaka
- You Me At Six
- Yungblud
Red Bull Stage
- The Amity Affliction
- Annisokay
- Anton Josef
- Bad Wolves
- Bibiza
- Bob Vylan
- Cil City
- Daze Affect
- Dead Like Juliet
- Deine Cousine
- Donots
- Downset
- Emil Bulls
- Fiio
- Friedberg
- Glazed Curtains
- Glueboys
- Le Craval
- Left Overs
- Mother’s Cake
- Paledusk
- The Scratch
- Shatterfly
- Stray From The Path
- Taylor Acorn
- Tschebberwooky
- Up Close
Running Order
Weitere Informationen
Geländepläne
Livestream und TV
Bisher gibt es noch keine Informationen, ob ausgewählte Auftritte auch von zu Hause aus angesehen werden können.
Wettervorhersage
Anfahrt
Infos zur Anreise mit Flugzeug und Bus.
Infos zur Anreise mit dem Zug.
Nova Rock 2022 Aftermovie
