Nightwish kommen im Juni für die beiden finalen Termine ihrer Tournee zu HUMAN. :II: NATURE. nochmals nach Deutschland.

Im April 2020 haben Nightwish ihr langerwartetes neuntes Studioalbum HUMAN. :II: NATURE. veröffentlicht, das weltweit in die Charts eingestiegen ist, einschließlich einer #1-Platzierung in Deutschland und Finnland. Die Tourneedaten zur neuen Platte mussten zweimal verschoben werden und fanden schlussendlich im November/Dezember 2022 statt. Beast In Black und Turmion Kätilöt fungierten als Support. Nightwish kündigten für den Sommer 2023 zwei exklusive Open-Air Shows in Berlin und Gelsenkirchen an. Dabei handelt es sich um die letzten beiden Deutschland-Shows der "Human :II: Nature World Tour". Die Band plant keine weiteren Sommertermine 2023 in Deutschland! METAL HAMMER präsentiert: An Evenening with Nightwish 09.06.…