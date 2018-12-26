Redaktionscharts 2018: Robert Müller

Robert Müller
Die besten Alben 2018:
- A Forest Of Stars GRAVE MOUNDS AND GRAVE MISTAKES
- Drudkh ЇМ ЧАСТО СНИТЬСЯ КАПІЖ
- Selvans FAUNALIA
- Funeral Mist HEKATOMB
- Portal ION
- Hamferð TÁMSINS LIKAM
- Imperial Triumphant VILE LUXURY
- Carpe Noctem VITRUN
- Black Fast SPECTRE OF RUIN
- Spectral Wound INFERNAL DECADENCE
Das beste Konzert 2018:
Emperor, Inferno Festival (Ansonsten habe ich nicht genug Konzerte gesehen, um eine vernünftige Auswahl treffen zu können)
Das beste Festival 2018:
Inferno
Aufsteiger des Jahres:
Mantar
Der beste Song 2018:
A Forest Of Stars ‘Tombward Bound’