Redaktionscharts 2018: Robert Müller

Was hast du uns gebracht, 2018? Jede Menge nachhallende Alben und Konzerte. Auf den Fotos stellt die METAL HAMMER-Mannschaft diesmal Songs von Judas Priest nach.
Robert Müller

Lost Love

Die besten Alben 2018:

  1. A Forest Of Stars GRAVE MOUNDS AND GRAVE MISTAKES
  2. Drudkh ЇМ ЧАСТО СНИТЬСЯ КАПІЖ
  3. Selvans FAUNALIA
  4. Funeral Mist HEKATOMB
  5. Portal ION
  6. Hamferð TÁMSINS LIKAM
  7. Imperial Triumphant VILE LUXURY
  8. Carpe Noctem VITRUN
  9. Black Fast SPECTRE OF RUIN
  10. Spectral Wound INFERNAL DECADENCE
Das beste Konzert 2018:

Emperor, Inferno Festival (Ansonsten habe ich nicht genug Konzerte gesehen, um eine vernünftige Auswahl treffen zu können)

Das beste Festival 2018:

Inferno

Aufsteiger des Jahres:

Mantar

Der beste Song 2018:

A Forest Of Stars ‘Tombward Bound’

