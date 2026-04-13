Kreator live 2026 – die Setlist aus Ludwigsburg (10.4.2026):
Seven Serpents
Hail to the Hordes
Enemy of God
Satanic Anarchy
Hate Über Alles
People of the Lie
Betrayer
Krushers of the World
Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)
Satan Is Real
Loyal to the Grave
Mars Mantra
Phantom Antichrist
Tränenpalast (mit Britta Görtz)
Endless Pain
666 – World Divided
The Patriarch
Violent Revolution
Pleasure to Kill
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