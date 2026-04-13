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Galerie: Kreator live in Ludwigsburg

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Galerie: Kreator live in Ludwigsburg

  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Besucher bei Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Besucher bei Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Exodus, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Exodus, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Exodus, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Exodus, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Exodus, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Besucher bei Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Besucher bei Kreator, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Carcass, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Carcass, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Carcass, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Carcass, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Carcass, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Carcass, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
  • Carcass, 10.4.2026, Ludwigsburg, MHP-Arena
Seht hier die besten Bilder vom Konzert von Kreator, Exodus und Carcass in der Ludwigsburger MHP Arena am 10.04.2026.
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Kreator live 2026 – die Setlist aus Ludwigsburg (10.4.2026):

Seven Serpents

Hail to the Hordes

Enemy of God

Satanic Anarchy

Hate Über Alles

People of the Lie

Betrayer

Krushers of the World

Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)

Satan Is Real

Loyal to the Grave

Mars Mantra

Phantom Antichrist

Tränenpalast  (mit Britta Görtz)

Endless Pain

666 – World Divided

The Patriarch

Violent Revolution

Pleasure to Kill


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Bilder Carcass exodus Fotos Galerie kreator Live
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