Toggle menu

Metal Hammer

 Search
Rammstein – das Interview zum neuen Album: METAL HAMMER 06/19

Galerie: Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019

von

Galerie: Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2019

  • Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    1 von 54
    Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    2 von 54
    Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    3 von 54
    Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    4 von 54
    Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    5 von 54
    The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    6 von 54
    The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    7 von 54
    The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    8 von 54
    The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    9 von 54
    The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    10 von 54
    The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    11 von 54
    The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    12 von 54
    The O'Reillys And The Paddyhats @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    13 von 54
    Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    14 von 54
    Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Schandmaul @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    15 von 54
    Schandmaul @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Schandmaul @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    16 von 54
    Schandmaul @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Schandmaul @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    17 von 54
    Schandmaul @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Schandmaul @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    18 von 54
    Schandmaul @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    19 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    20 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    21 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    22 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    23 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    24 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    25 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    26 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    27 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    28 von 54
    Faun @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    29 von 54
    Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    30 von 54
    Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    31 von 54
    Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    32 von 54
    Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    33 von 54
    Eluveitie @ Wave Gotik Treffen 2019
    Foto: Mandy Mischke. All rights reserved.
  • Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark. Leipzig, 09.06.2019
    34 von 54
    Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark. Leipzig, 09.06.2019
    Foto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotop, Matthias Wehnert/Geisler-Fotopre. All rights reserved.
  • Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark.
    35 von 54
    Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark.
    Foto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotop, Matthias Wehnert/Geisler-Fotopre. All rights reserved.
  • Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark.
    36 von 54
    Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark.
    Foto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotop, Matthias Wehnert/Geisler-Fotopre. All rights reserved.
  • Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark. Leipzig, 09.06.2019
    37 von 54
    Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark. Leipzig, 09.06.2019
    Foto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotop, Matthias Wehnert/Geisler-Fotopre. All rights reserved.
  • Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark. Leipzig, 09.06.2019
    38 von 54
    Besucher des 28. Wave-Gotik-Treffens unterwegs zum Festivalgelände AGRA-Messepark. Leipzig, 09.06.2019
    Foto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotop, Matthias Wehnert/Geisler-Fotopre. All rights reserved.
  • 08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Bella aus Leipzig läuft über das Festivalgelände des Wave-Gotik-Treffens.
    39 von 54
    08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Bella aus Leipzig läuft über das Festivalgelände des Wave-Gotik-Treffens.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Leonie aus Sitzenroda läuft über das Heidnische Dorf auf dem Wave-Gotik-Treffen.
    40 von 54
    08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Leonie aus Sitzenroda läuft über das Heidnische Dorf auf dem Wave-Gotik-Treffen.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Dunja aus Taunusstein steht im Heidnischen Dorf auf dem Wave-Gotik-Treffen.
    41 von 54
    08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Dunja aus Taunusstein steht im Heidnischen Dorf auf dem Wave-Gotik-Treffen.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Alexia aus Caen (Frankreich) steht inmitten der Messehalle auf dem agra Gelände beim Wave-Goti
    42 von 54
    08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Alexia aus Caen (Frankreich) steht inmitten der Messehalle auf dem agra Gelände beim Wave-Gotik-Treffen.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • dpatopbilder - 08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Julia aus München stet auf dem agra Gelände beim Wave-Gotik-Treffen.
    43 von 54
    dpatopbilder - 08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Julia aus München stet auf dem agra Gelände beim Wave-Gotik-Treffen.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Alexia aus Caen (Frankreich) steht inmitten der Messehalle auf dem agra Gelände beim Wave-Goti
    44 von 54
    08.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Alexia aus Caen (Frankreich) steht inmitten der Messehalle auf dem agra Gelände beim Wave-Gotik-Treffen.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Chira (l) aus Lindau und Sonja aus Augsburg präsentieren sich zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treff
    45 von 54
    07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Chira (l) aus Lindau und Sonja aus Augsburg präsentieren sich zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treffen auf dem Viktorianischen Picknick.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Tanja, Markus aus Sieg (NRW) und Tim und Elke aus Dortmund präsentieren sich zum Auftakt zum W
    46 von 54
    07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Tanja, Markus aus Sieg (NRW) und Tim und Elke aus Dortmund präsentieren sich zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treffen auf dem Viktorianischen Picknick.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Peggy aus Hannover blickt über die Besuchermassen zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treffen auf dem V
    47 von 54
    07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Peggy aus Hannover blickt über die Besuchermassen zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treffen auf dem Viktorianischen Picknick.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Romana und Tobias aus Kassel präsentieren ihr Outfit zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treffen auf de
    48 von 54
    07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Romana und Tobias aus Kassel präsentieren ihr Outfit zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treffen auf dem Viktorianischen Picknick.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Michelle aus Chemnitz präsentiert sich zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treffen auf dem Viktorianisc
    49 von 54
    07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Michelle aus Chemnitz präsentiert sich zum Auftakt zum Wave-Gotik-Treffen auf dem Viktorianischen Picknick.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Corinna und Jürgen aus Ravensburg posieren Auftakt des Wave-Gotik-Treffens auf dem Viktorianis
    50 von 54
    07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Corinna und Jürgen aus Ravensburg posieren Auftakt des Wave-Gotik-Treffens auf dem Viktorianischen Picknick.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Manuela und Mike aus dem Leipziger Ortsteil Grünau posieren zum Auftakt des Wave-Gotik-Treffen
    51 von 54
    07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Manuela und Mike aus dem Leipziger Ortsteil Grünau posieren zum Auftakt des Wave-Gotik-Treffens auf dem Viktorianischen Picknick.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • 07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Ein Besucher des Wave-Gotik-Treffens blickt auf dem Festivalgelände in die Kamera.
    52 von 54
    07.06.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Ein Besucher des Wave-Gotik-Treffens blickt auf dem Festivalgelände in die Kamera.
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Alexander Prautzsch. All rights reserved.
  • Junges Paar, Dom und Sub, Fetisch, Porträt, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Leipzig
    53 von 54
    Junges Paar, Dom und Sub, Fetisch, Porträt, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Leipzig
    Foto: picture alliance / imageBROKER, Michael Nitzschke. All rights reserved.
  • Junger Mann, blutüberströmt geschminkt, Porträt, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Leipzig
    54 von 54
    Junger Mann, blutüberströmt geschminkt, Porträt, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Leipzig
    Foto: picture alliance / imageBROKER, Michael Nitzschke. All rights reserved.
Previous Image Next Image
Das jährlich an Pfingsten in Leipzig stattfindende Wave-Gotik-Treffen ist allseits beliebt bei Gothics, Mittelalter-Fans und Freaks jeglicher Couleur.
teilen
twittern
mailen
teilen
teilen
twittern
mailen
teilen

Themen

2019 Galerie Wave Gotik Treffen
Galerie: Kiss, München, Königsplatz, 31.5.2019
Kiss @ Königsplatz München, 31.5.2019
Seht hier die besten Bilder vom Kiss-Konzert auf dem Königsplatz in München am 31. Mai 2019.
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite