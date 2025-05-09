Toggle menu

Metal Hammer
Matt Hansen

Arbeiten Linkin Park schon wieder an neuer Musik?
Linkin Park
Mit LPTV halten Linkin Park ihre Fans regelmäßig auf dem Laufenden. In der aktuellen Folge sind Mike Shinoda und Emily Armstrong im Studio zu sehen.
Aktuell befinden sich Linkin Park auf großer Welttournee und veröffentlichen regelmäßig neue Folgen LPTV, um ihre Anhängerschaft auf dem Laufenden zu halten. Kürzlich ist Episode 15 erschienen, bei der vor allem das Ende interessant ist. In den letzten zwanzig Sekunden des Videos sind Mike Shinoda und Sängerin Emily Armstrong im Studio in Los Angeles zu sehen und zu hören. Es folgt ein sehr kurzer Moment, in dem man möglicherweise brandneue Musik hört. Ist neue Musik in Arbeit? Zwar ist das nicht viel, aber zumindest ein Hinweis darauf, dass Linkin Park zwischen den Liveshows im Studio herumprobieren und an neuem Material…
