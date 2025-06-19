Toggle menu

Galerie: Linkin Park live in Berlin

von

Galerie: Linkin Park live in Berlin

  • Emily Armstrong, SÃ¤ngerin, steht beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion auf der BÃ¼hne. Die Band Linki
    1 von 10
    Emily Armstrong beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Mike Shinoda, Musiker, steht beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion auf der BÃ¼hne. Die Band Linkin Par
    2 von 10
    Mike Shinoda beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Fans tanzen beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion. Die Band Linkin Park hat sich nach dem Tod ihres Le
    3 von 10
    Fans beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Emily Armstrong, SÃ¤ngerin, und Mike Shinoda, Musiker, stehen beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion au
    4 von 10
    Emily Armstrong und Mike Shinoda beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Mike Shinoda (r), Musiker, und Dave Farrell, Musiker, beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion auf der BÃ
    5 von 10
    Mike Shinoda und Dave Farrell beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Fans tanzen beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion. Die Band Linkin Park hat sich nach dem Tod ihres Le
    6 von 10
    Fans beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Mike Shinoda (l), Musiker, und Dave Farrell, Musiker, beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion auf der BÃ
    7 von 10
    Mike Shinoda und Dave Farrell beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Emily Armstrong, SÃ¤ngerin, steht beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion auf der BÃ¼hne. Die Band Linki
    8 von 10
    Emily Armstrong beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Colin Brittain steht beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion auf der BÃ¼hne. Die Band Linkin Park hat si
    9 von 10
    Colin Brittain beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
  • Emily Armstrong, SÃ¤ngerin, steht beim Konzert der Band Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion auf der BÃ¼hne. +++ dpa-Bildf
    10 von 10
    Emily Armstrong beim Konzert von Linkin Park im Berliner Olympiastadion
    Foto: picture alliance/dpa, Fabian Sommer. All rights reserved.
Previous Image Next Image
Das Linkin Park-Konzert im Berliner Olympiastadion war ein groÃŸes Fest fÃ¼r alle. Seht hier eine Bildauswahl.
Setlist Linkin Park

Setlist vom 18.06. (Berlin, Olympiastadion)

  • Somewhere I Belong
  • Cut The Bridge
  • Crawling
  • New Divide
  • The Emptiness Machine
  • The Catalyst
  • Burn It Down
  • Up From The Bottom
  • Where’d You Go
  • Waiting For The End
  • Castle Of Glass
  • Two Faced
  • When They Come For Me / Remember The Name
  • Given Up
  • One Step Closer
  • Lost
  • Good Things Go
  • What I’ve Done
  • Overflow
  • Numb
  • In The End
  • Faint

Zugabe:

  • Papercut
  • Let You Fade
  • Heavy Is The Crown
  • Bleed It Out

(Quelle: setlist.fm)

â€”
