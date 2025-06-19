Setlist Linkin Park
Setlist vom 18.06. (Berlin, Olympiastadion)
- Somewhere I Belong
- Cut The Bridge
- Crawling
- New Divide
- The Emptiness Machine
- The Catalyst
- Burn It Down
- Up From The Bottom
- Where’d You Go
- Waiting For The End
- Castle Of Glass
- Two Faced
- When They Come For Me / Remember The Name
- Given Up
- One Step Closer
- Lost
- Good Things Go
- What I’ve Done
- Overflow
- Numb
- In The End
- Faint
Zugabe:
- Papercut
- Let You Fade
- Heavy Is The Crown
- Bleed It Out
(Quelle: setlist.fm)
