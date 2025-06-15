Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Within Temptation, Schandmaul, Babymetal sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: 257ers feat. Electric Callboy ‘Unicorns’ A Lost Asylum ‘Large Quantities Of Unnecessary Supplies’ Avatar ‘Captain Goat’ Babymetal & Slaughter To Prevail ‘Song 3’ Brunhilde ‘Go With The Flow’ Celestial Sanctuary ‘Puddles Of You Reflect The Filth Within’ Changeling ‘World? What World?’ Deadguy ‘Knife Sharpener’ Hanabie ‘Spicy Queen’ Håndgemeng ‘Medieval Knievel’ Humankind ‘The Darkness I Own’ Lord Of The Lost ‘I Will Die In It’ Månegarm ‘Hör mit kall’ The Narrator ‘Unbind Me’ Nightbearer ‘Reign Supreme’ Psycroptic ‘Architects Of Extinction’ Rise Against ‘I Want It All’ Schandmaul ‘In der Hand’ Thurifer ‘Judgement’ The Valley ‘Eons’…