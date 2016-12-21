Top-Themen
Redaktionscharts 2016: Eike Cramer

Morgens im Paradies, bestens gelaunt oder aus gutem Grund bebrillt: Das METAL HAMMER-Team zwischen harter Feierei und Arbeit (oder andersherum?)
von
Schon wieder ein Jahr vorbei? Das ging mal wieder schnell! Grund genug, auf die wichtigsten Veröffentlichungen sowie die besten Konzerte, Ereignisse und Exzesse 2016 zurückzublicken. Aus aktuellem Anlass stellt die METAL HAMMER-Redaktion diesmal Titel von Metallica nach.
Eike Cramer

CREEPING DEATH
CREEPING DEATH

Die zehn besten Alben des Jahres:

  1. Resolutions WEIGHTLESS
  2. Carnifex SLOW DEATH
  3. Bury Tomorrow EARTHBOUND
  4. Periphery III: SELECT DIFFICULTY
  5. Blink-182 CALIFORNIA
  6. Dark Tranquillity ATOMA
  7. Jimmy Eat World INTEGRITY BLUES
  8. Dark Funeral WHERE SHADOWS FOREVER REIGN
  9. Cold Night For Alligators COURSE OF EVENTS
  10. Nails YOU WILL NEVER BE ONE OF US

Die fünf besten Konzerte 2016:

  1. Irish Handcuffs + Resolutions, Hamburg, Booze Cruise
  2. Anti-Flag, With Full Force
  3. Rammstein, Berlin, Waldbühne
  4. Parkway Drive + Architects + Thy Art Is Murder, Hamburg, Sporthalle
  5. Bring Me The Horizon + While She Sleeps + Basement, Hamburg, Sporthalle

Das beste Festival 2016:

Elbriot

Aufsteiger des Jahres:

Nails

Der beste Song des Jahres:

Carnifex ‘Six Feet Closer To Hell’

