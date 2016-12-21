Redaktionscharts 2016: Eike Cramer

Eike Cramer
Die zehn besten Alben des Jahres:
- Resolutions WEIGHTLESS
- Carnifex SLOW DEATH
- Bury Tomorrow EARTHBOUND
- Periphery III: SELECT DIFFICULTY
- Blink-182 CALIFORNIA
- Dark Tranquillity ATOMA
- Jimmy Eat World INTEGRITY BLUES
- Dark Funeral WHERE SHADOWS FOREVER REIGN
- Cold Night For Alligators COURSE OF EVENTS
- Nails YOU WILL NEVER BE ONE OF US
Die fünf besten Konzerte 2016:
- Irish Handcuffs + Resolutions, Hamburg, Booze Cruise
- Anti-Flag, With Full Force
- Rammstein, Berlin, Waldbühne
- Parkway Drive + Architects + Thy Art Is Murder, Hamburg, Sporthalle
- Bring Me The Horizon + While She Sleeps + Basement, Hamburg, Sporthalle
Das beste Festival 2016:
Elbriot
Aufsteiger des Jahres:
Nails
Der beste Song des Jahres:
Carnifex ‘Six Feet Closer To Hell’