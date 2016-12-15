Tech Metal-Premiere: Hört Replacire mit ‘Do Not Deviate’

Replacire veröffentlichen am 17. März 2017 DO NOT DEVIATE. Hört den Titel-Track zum kommenden Album der US-amerikanischen Tech-Metaller hier in der exklusiven Premiere!
Replacire über DO NOT DEVIATE
“The title track ‘Do Not Deviate’ represents all the elements that make up this record. It is a churning, grinding song with melodic moments sandwiched between death metal riffs and guttural vocals. A rhythmic, headbanging solo section underneath virtuoso leads. All clocking in at 3:11, delivering a quick banger to introduce extreme music fans to what Replacire are about and do.“
Die Track-list von DO NOT DEVIATE
01. Horsestance
02. Act, Reenact
03. Built Upon the Grave of He Who Bends 04. Any Promise
05. Cold Repeater
06. Reprise
07. Moonbred Chains
08. Do Not Deviate
09. Spider Song
10. Traveling Through Abyss
11. Enough for One