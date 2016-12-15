Tech Metal-Premiere: Hört Replacire mit ‘Do Not Deviate’

Replacire veröffentlichen am 17. März 2017 DO NOT DEVIATE. Hört den Titel-Track zum kommenden Album der US-amerikanischen Tech-Metaller hier in der exklusiven Premiere!

https://youtu.be/DMxFKeZGeAM Video can’t be loaded: Replacire – Do Not Deviate (Official Premiere) (https://youtu.be/DMxFKeZGeAM)

Replacire über DO NOT DEVIATE

“The title track ‘Do Not Deviate’ represents all the elements that make up this record. It is a churning, grinding song with melodic moments sandwiched between death metal riffs and guttural vocals. A rhythmic, headbanging solo section underneath virtuoso leads. All clocking in at 3:11, delivering a quick banger to introduce extreme music fans to what Replacire are about and do.“