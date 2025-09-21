Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem Lord Of The Lost, Primal Fear, Mystic Circle sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: A-Z ‘Now I Walk Away’ AngelMaker ‘Silken Hands’ Before The Dawn ‘Shockwave’ Blackgold ‘Wake Up’ Blutgott ‘Animal Protector’ Dusted Angel ‘Little Lizzy’ Dying Wish ‘I’ll Know You’re Not Around’ Edge Of Paradise ‘The Other Side Of Fear’ Eradicator ‘Seek & Destroy’ Flatwounds ‘Case Logic’ Fleshwater ‘Jetpack’ Fox Lake ‘Real Fast’ Hei'An ‘What A Shame’ Lord Of The Lost & Within Temptation ‘Light Can Only Shine In The Darkness’ Mortemia ‘At Journey’s End’ (feat. Chiara Tricarico) Mystic Circle ‘Ghost Of Whitechapel’ ONI ‘What I’ve Become’ Orbit Culture ‘Hydra’ Primal Fear ‘Tears Of Fire’ Samurai Pizza…