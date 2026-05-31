Brandaktuelles Videomaterial gibt es auch diese Woche - von unter anderem In This Moment, Night Laser sowie einigen weiteren.

Hier geht's zur Übersicht dieser Woche: Axty ‘Nothing But Pain’ Chopper ‘New Body’ Defiled ‘Altered State’ Face Down Hero ‘Ghosts Of Gilead’ Fen ‘Tectonic’ Flotsam And Jetsam ‘Rats In The Temple’ Future Palace ‘Resurge’ Gothminister ‘The Dark’ Green Carnation ‘Loneliness Untold, Loneliness Unfold’ Harsh ‘Forever Yesterday’ In This Moment ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ Moonspell ‘Cross Your Heart’ Night Laser ‘Laser Train’ (live) Nunslaughter ‘Peukharist’ Prime Creation ‘Ashes Of Trust’ Psycroptic ‘Gathering A Venomous Herd’ Southpaw FLHC ‘Run Game’ Tarja ‘The Trace Outlives’ Uwe Lulis Project ‘Midnight In The Night Of Ghosts’ Wailin Storms ‘You Never Answered’ --- Bestens informiert über…