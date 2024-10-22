Toggle menu

Nova Rock 2025: Alle Infos zum Festival

Alles über das Nova Rock Festival in Österreich findet ihr hier. Über 40 neue Bands wurden bekanntgegeben.
Datum

Das Nova Rock Festival findet vom 12. bis zum 14. Juni 2025 statt.

Veranstaltungsort

Das Nova Rock findet auf den Pannonia Fields bei Nickelsdorf, Österreich, statt.

Adresse:

Pannonia Fields
2425 Nickelsdorf, Österreich

Nova Rock

Preise & Tickets

Aktuell sind Tickets ab 229,99 Euro (inklusive Campen und Parken) hier erhältlich.

Bands

In dieser Liste gibt es regelmäßige Updates – neu hinzugekommene Bands sind fett markiert.

  • Airbourne
  • All Faces Down
  • Alligatoah
  • Amaranthe
  • Apocalyptica
  • Bad Wolves
  • Biffy Clyro
  • The Butcher Sisters
  • Jerry Cantrell
  • Dead Poet Society
  • Dream Theater
  • Electric Callboy
  • Flogging Molly
  • From Ashes To New
  • The Ghost Inside
  • Greeen
  • Heaven Shall Burn
  • Idles
  • Igel Vs Shark
  • Imminence
  • In Flames
  • Kittie
  • Knocked Loose
  • Korn
  • Landmvrks
  • Lorna Shore
  • Me First And The Gimme Gimmes
  • Motionless In White
  • Nothing More
  • Peyton Parrish
  • Polaris
  • Iggy Pop
  • Poppy
  • Sdp
  • Seven Hours After Violet
  • Skillet
  • Slipknot
  • Thrice
  • Versengold
  • Vowws
  • Wanda
  • The Warning
  • Whitechapel

Running Order

 

Weitere Informationen

 

Geländepläne

 

Anfahrt

Infos zur Anreise mit Flugzeug und Bus.

Infos zur Anreise mit dem Zug.

Nova Rock 2024 Aftermovie

