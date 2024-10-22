Ein von Linkin Park angeworfener Countdown führt zu neuen Spekulationen bezüglich ihrer Reunion — unter anderem bei Rock am Ring.

Das dürfte die Fans in helle Aufregung versetzen: Linkin Park haben einen Countdown gestartet. Angefangen bei 100 Minuten läuft der Timer am kommenden Mittwoch -- sprich: übermorgen -- ab. Um 20 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Sommerzeit. Aufgrund der jüngsten Gerüchte um eine Reunion der Band mit einer neuen Sängerin führt dies zu weiteren Spekulationen. Denn: Verschiedene Festivals haben für diesen Mittwoch ebenfalls Neuigkeiten angekündigt. So wollen Rock am Ring und Rock im Park in zwei Tagen für die Open Air-Ausgaben 2025 etwas bekanntgeben. Da liegt die Vermutung natürlich nahe, dass hierbei Linkin Park als Headliner vermeldet wird. Des Weiteren hat offenbar das…