Datum
Das Nova Rock Festival findet vom 12. bis zum 14. Juni 2025 statt.
Veranstaltungsort
Das Nova Rock findet auf den Pannonia Fields bei Nickelsdorf, Österreich, statt.
Adresse:
Pannonia Fields
2425 Nickelsdorf, Österreich
Preise & Tickets
Aktuell sind Tickets ab 229,99 Euro (inklusive Campen und Parken) hier erhältlich.
Bands
In dieser Liste gibt es regelmäßige Updates – neu hinzugekommene Bands sind fett markiert.
- Airbourne
- All Faces Down
- Alligatoah
- Amaranthe
- Apocalyptica
- Bad Wolves
- Biffy Clyro
- The Butcher Sisters
- Jerry Cantrell
- Dead Poet Society
- Dream Theater
- Electric Callboy
- Flogging Molly
- From Ashes To New
- The Ghost Inside
- Greeen
- Heaven Shall Burn
- Idles
- Igel Vs Shark
- Imminence
- In Flames
- Kittie
- Knocked Loose
- Korn
- Landmvrks
- Lorna Shore
- Me First And The Gimme Gimmes
- Motionless In White
- Nothing More
- Peyton Parrish
- Polaris
- Iggy Pop
- Poppy
- Sdp
- Seven Hours After Violet
- Skillet
- Slipknot
- Thrice
- Versengold
- Vowws
- Wanda
- The Warning
- Whitechapel
Running Order
Weitere Informationen
Geländepläne
Anfahrt
Infos zur Anreise mit Flugzeug und Bus.
Infos zur Anreise mit dem Zug.
Nova Rock 2024 Aftermovie
