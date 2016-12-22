Die besten Modern- und New Metal-Alben 2016 Foto: METAL HAMMER. All rights reserved. 22. Dezember 2016 von Metal Hammer Im Modern- und New Metal-Bereich sind mit In Flames und Korn gleich zwei Schwergewichte am Start. Wer steigt in die Top-10 ein - und wer kann sich Platz eins sichern? teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Die besten Modern- und New Metal-Alben 2016Share teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen 1 von 12 Aufsteiger: Attila Foto: Facebook. All rights reserved. 2 von 12 Platz 10: Of Mice & Men - COLD WORLD 3 von 12 Platz 9: Babymetal - METAL RESISTANCE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 4 von 12 Platz 8: Hellyeah - UNDEN!ABLE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 5 von 12 Platz 7: Wovenwar - HONOR IS DEAD Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 6 von 12 Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 7 von 12 Platz 6: Avenged Sevenfold - THE STAGE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 8 von 12 Platz 5: Deadlock - HYBRIS Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 9 von 12 Platz 4: Pain - COMING HOME Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 10 von 12 Platz 3: Korn - THE SERENITY OF SUFFERING Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 11 von 12 Platz 2: Gojira - MAGMA Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 12 von 12 Platz 1: In Flames - BATTLES Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. Previous Image Next Image teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Navigation Home Meldungen News Die besten Modern- und New Metal-Alben 2016 Themen Jahresrockblick Modern Metal New Metal Toplisten