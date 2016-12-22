Top-Themen
Toggle menu

Metal Hammer

 Search

Die besten Modern- und New Metal-Alben 2016

Foto: METAL HAMMER. All rights reserved.
von
Im Modern- und New Metal-Bereich sind mit In Flames und Korn gleich zwei Schwergewichte am Start. Wer steigt in die Top-10 ein - und wer kann sich Platz eins sichern?
teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen

Die besten Modern- und New Metal-Alben 2016

Share
teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen
  • Attila
    1 von 12
    Aufsteiger: Attila
    Foto: Facebook. All rights reserved.
  • Of Mice & Men COLD WORLD
    2 von 12
    Platz 10: Of Mice & Men - COLD WORLD
  • Babymetal METAL RESISTANCE
    3 von 12
    Platz 9: Babymetal - METAL RESISTANCE
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • 4 von 12
    Platz 8: Hellyeah - UNDEN!ABLE
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Wovenwar HONOR IS DEAD
    5 von 12
    Platz 7: Wovenwar - HONOR IS DEAD
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • 6 von 12
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • avenged-sevenfold-the-stage-breit
    7 von 12
    Platz 6: Avenged Sevenfold - THE STAGE
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Deadlock HYBRIS
    8 von 12
    Platz 5: Deadlock - HYBRIS
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Pain COMING HOME
    9 von 12
    Platz 4: Pain - COMING HOME
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Korn THE SERENITY OF SUFFERING
    10 von 12
    Platz 3: Korn - THE SERENITY OF SUFFERING
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • Gojira MAGMA
    11 von 12
    Platz 2: Gojira - MAGMA
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
  • In Flames veröffentlichen am 11.11. BATTLES
    12 von 12
    Platz 1: In Flames - BATTLES
    Foto: Promo. All rights reserved.
Previous Image Next Image

teilen
teilen
twittern
teilen
mailen