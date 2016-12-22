Die besten Progressive-Alben 2016 Foto: METAL HAMMER. All rights reserved. 22. Dezember 2016 von Eike Cramer Opeth, Dream Theater, Periphery, Textures UND Devin Townsend? Was für ein Jahr für Progressive-Fans! Aber wer schafft es in unsere Top-10? Und wer erobert Platz 1? Klickt euch durch die Galerie! teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Die besten Progressive-Alben 2016Share teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen 1 von 11 Aufsteiger: Oceans Of Slumber Foto: Promotion. All rights reserved. 2 von 11 Platz 10: Textures - PHENOTYPE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 3 von 11 Platz 8: Periphery - III SELECT DIFFICULTY 4 von 11 Platz 8: Evergrey - THE STORM WITHIN Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 5 von 11 Platz 7: Ihsahn - ARKTIS Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 6 von 11 Platz 6: Animals As Leaders - THE MADNESS OF MANY Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 7 von 11 Platz 5: Operation: Mindcrime - RESURRECTION Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 8 von 11 Platz 4: Fates Warning THEORIES OF FLIGHT Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 9 von 11 Platz 3: Devin Townsend Project - TRANSCENDENCE Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 10 von 11 Platz 2: Dream Theater - THE ASTONISHING Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. 11 von 11 Platz 1: Opeth - SORCERESS Foto: Promo. All rights reserved. Previous Image Next Image teilen teilen twittern teilen mailen Navigation Home Meldungen News Die besten Progressive-Alben 2016 Themen Jahresrockblick Progressive Toplisten