Die besten Progressive-Alben 2016


von
Opeth, Dream Theater, Periphery, Textures UND Devin Townsend? Was für ein Jahr für Progressive-Fans! Aber wer schafft es in unsere Top-10? Und wer erobert Platz 1? Klickt euch durch die Galerie!
  • 1 von 11
    Aufsteiger: Oceans Of Slumber
    
  • 2 von 11
    Platz 10: Textures - PHENOTYPE
    
  • 3 von 11
    Platz 8: Periphery - III SELECT DIFFICULTY
  • Evergrey THE STORM WITHIN
    4 von 11
    Platz 8: Evergrey - THE STORM WITHIN
    
  • Ihsahn ARKTIS
    5 von 11
    Platz 7: Ihsahn - ARKTIS
    
  • Animals As Leaders THE MADNESS OF MANY
    6 von 11
    Platz 6: Animals As Leaders - THE MADNESS OF MANY
    
  • Operation: Mindcrime RESURRECTION
    7 von 11
    Platz 5: Operation: Mindcrime - RESURRECTION
    
  • Fates Warning THEORIES OF FLIGHT
    8 von 11
    Platz 4: Fates Warning THEORIES OF FLIGHT
    
  • Townsend, Devin TRANSCENDENCE
    9 von 11
    Platz 3: Devin Townsend Project - TRANSCENDENCE
    
  • 10 von 11
    Platz 2: Dream Theater - THE ASTONISHING
    
  • Opeth SORCERESS
    11 von 11
    Platz 1: Opeth - SORCERESS
    
