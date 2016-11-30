Disperse: Exklusive Song-Premiere ‘Stay’

Am 10. Februar erscheint das neue Disperse-Album FOREWARD. Jetzt veröffentlichte die Band einen ersten Songs namens ‘Stay’, den ihr bei uns zuerst und exklusiv hören könnt! Die Progressive-Rocker gibt es bereits seit dem Jahr 2007, FOREWARD ist der Nachfolger zu LIVING MIRRORS von 2013 und das zweite bei Season Of Mist erscheinende Album der Polen.

Hört hier den neuen Disperse-Song ‘Stay’

https://youtube.com/watch?v=kU40hfn6k08 Video can’t be loaded: Disperse – Stay (Official Premiere) (https://youtube.com/watch?v=kU40hfn6k08)

Die Bands sagt zu ‘Stay’:

“One of the very first demo tracks for our new album turned into ‚Stay‘. The song revolves around trust and staying true to yourself, no matter what. It is about opportunities – the ones we take and the ones we miss. ‚Stay‘ is also dealing with rediscovering beauty in places and things after we had stopped seeing it. As the album is dedicated to Rafał’s mother, who passed away last year – this track is first and foremost about that dedication.”