Chaver: Exklusive Videopremiere von ‘Ultimate Abuse’

Chaver sind eine 2016 gegründete, dreiköpfige Hardcore-Band aus Halle. Ihre Musik bildet einen Mix aus metallischem Hardcore und schnellem Punk ab. Lyrisch werden soziale Ungerechtigkeit sowie ökonomische und soziale Missstände behandelt. Nach einer 7″-Split mit Battra// (2016) und zwei EPs (STROKE und SWAMP EP, beide 2017) erscheint am 15.02.19 der erste Longplayer TRANSFERENCE über Injustice Records.

„constantly making up my version of truth / constantly promising next time i’ll improve / euphoric feelings when i start up again / but not a single time that i pulled through“

Seht hier exklusiv das Video zu ‘Ultimate Abuse’ von Chaver: