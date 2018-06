Festival-Rückblick: So war das With Full Force 2018

That was fucking amazing!!! 😮 Keep it up! I hope we'll see each other again soon. Thanks Alma and Band 🤓🙂🙂🙂🙂 #foriamking #almaalizadeh #withfullforce #withfullforcefestival #withfullforce2018 #feroxstage #feropolis #stadtauseisen #germany #heinzketchup @foriamking @alma_alizadeh

A post shared by deinert.art (@deinert.art) on Jun 18, 2018 at 11:27pm PDT