METAL HAMMER präsentiert: CoreFest 2026

Core-Fest-2026-2
von
Das härteste Halloween aller Zeiten? Core Fest 2026 holt Paleface Swiss, Boston Manor (DE-Exklusiv) & Psycho-Frame nach Göppingen.
Das CoreFest ist ein self made-Tages-Indoorfestival – von Fans für Fans mit familiärer und Fan-naher Atmosphäre.

  • Datum: 31.10.2026 – Halloween Edition!
  • Haupt-Genres: Metalcore, Deathcore, Hardcore
  • Location: Erstmals in der EWS Arena in Göppingen

Core-Fest-2026

Bands auf 2 Stages:

Paleface Swiss (Headliner – Halloween Show), Boston Manor (exklusive Deutschland-Show), Psycho-Frame, Thrown (Co-Headliner), Alpha Wolf, Siamese, Distant, Elwood Stray, Avralize, Necrotted, Lake Malice, Defiance HC, Throatcut

https://www.corefest.de


Themen

2026 CoreFest Göppingen Halloween Indoor Paleface Swiss Thrown
