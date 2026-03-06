METAL HAMMER präsentiert: CoreFest 2026

2026 sind wieder zahlreiche Bands in hiesigen Gefilden auf Tournee. Hier eine Übersicht, die für jeden Geschmack etwas zu bieten hat.

Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es derart spannende Tourneen, dass vollgepackte Wochenenden drohen. Neue Alben und Jubiläen werden dabei gleichermaßen präsentiert und gefeiert. Zudem finden auch einige Co-Headliner-Touren ihren Weg in den deutschsprachigen Raum. Welche Bands 2026 die großen und kleinen Bühnen in Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz rocken, erfahrt ihr im Folgenden. Die Tourneen im Frühjahr Das Jahr geht schon mit einigen Knallern los. Dirkschneider setzen ihre BALLS TO THE WALL-Jubiläumstournee im Januar fort. Anschließend kommen Alter Bridge zusammen mit Daughtry und Sevendust für sechs Termine in die DACH-Region. Heaven Shall Burn spielen acht Shows mit The Halo Effect, The Black…