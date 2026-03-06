METAL HAMMER präsentiert: CoreFest 2026

Auch interessant
Das CoreFest ist ein self made-Tages-Indoorfestival – von Fans für Fans mit familiärer und Fan-naher Atmosphäre.
- Datum: 31.10.2026 – Halloween Edition!
- Haupt-Genres: Metalcore, Deathcore, Hardcore
- Location: Erstmals in der EWS Arena in Göppingen
Bands auf 2 Stages:
Paleface Swiss (Headliner – Halloween Show), Boston Manor (exklusive Deutschland-Show), Psycho-Frame, Thrown (Co-Headliner), Alpha Wolf, Siamese, Distant, Elwood Stray, Avralize, Necrotted, Lake Malice, Defiance HC, Throatcut
—
