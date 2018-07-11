Xavlegbmaofffassssitimiwoamndutroabc-wapwaeiippohfffX: Neues Album GORE 2.0 erschienen

Im Internet begegnen uns immer wieder die abenteuerlichsten Bandnamen jeglicher Coleur. Wir haben euch an dieser Stelle 11 schlimmschöne Namen zusammengetragen.

Auf der Reise durch das Internet stolpern wir regelmäßig über Bandnamen, bei denen man sich nur fragen kann, wie man auf solche Ideen gekommen kann! Drogen? Alkohol? Bei vollen Verstand können die Mitglieder dieser Bands definitiv nicht (immer) sein. METAL HAMMER stellt euch die zehn schlimmsten und gleichzeitig schönsten Abnormitäten der Musikwelt vor. Eins vorweg: Es gibt eine gigantische Zahl an Bands (vor allem im Death-, Gore- und Porngrind-Bereich), die es nicht in die Top 10 geschafft haben – aber mit ihrem Namen ebenso zu fragwürdigem Ruhm gekommen sind. Wenn ihr noch weitere Ideen und Vorschläge habt, schreibt es uns in…