Xavlegbmaofffassssitimiwoamndutroabc-wapwaeiippohfffX: Neues Album GORE 2.0 erschienen

Jeder Grind-Freak kennt die Band Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition, im Untergrund fleuchen noch absurde Gruppen wie etwa Stercoraceous Copremesis Rhinorrhea, Epiploenterocele Pusliquid Wormchunk, oder Paracoccidioidomicosisproctitissarcomucosis.
Doch es geht noch länger, abstruser und kaputter:
- Vaginal penetration of an amelus with a musty carrot
- Intestinal disgorgement of suppuration and acidic fluid
- Eximperituserqethhzebibšiptugakkathšulweliarzaxułum
- Grotesque Gonorrheic Chad Kroeger Cock Embludgeonment Of A Prepubescent Fat Female Redneck
- Salmonella Infection causes unpredictable painful regurgitant stomach contents of acid, bile and intestinal Worms
- Coagulated innars collapsing mold infected torsos in a grotto below the sewer feeding through umbilical cords extracted from stillborn fucks infected via sexual pathogen
- Massive atraction to self asphyxiation during masturbation with superabundant amounts of regurgitated elderly platypus semen and aged infant poo while analy inserting starved hampsters through an old rusty muffler tube in an orgasmic eruption of sticky warm love gravy and tetanus
- Acidic Vaginal Liquid Explosion Generated by Mass Amounts of Filthy Fecal Fisting and Sadistic Septic Syphilic Sodomy Inside the Infected Maggot Infested Womb of a Molested Nun Dying Under the Roof of a Burning Church While a Priest Watches and Ejaculates in Immense Perverse Pleasure over His First Fresh Fetus
Letztere haben just ihre zweite Scheibe GORE 2.0 veröffentlicht – viel Spaß und gute Laune mit 23 Songs und fettem Sound: