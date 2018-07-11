Toggle menu

Xavlegbmaofffassssitimiwoamndutroabc-wapwaeiippohfffX: Neues Album GORE 2.0 erschienen

Foto: XavlegbmaofffassssitimiwoamndutroabcwapwaeiippohfffX. All rights reserved.
Man ist ja durchaus schon einiges gewohnt aus dem (Gore-)Grind-Genre, doch diese Südafrikaner haben definitiv den besten (und längsten) Band-Namen aller Zeiten.
Jeder Grind-Freak kennt die Band Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition, im Untergrund fleuchen noch absurde Gruppen wie etwa Stercoraceous Copremesis Rhinorrhea, Epiploenterocele Pusliquid Wormchunk, oder Paracoccidioidomicosisproctitissarcomucosis.

Doch es geht noch länger, abstruser und kaputter:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FC2n-z8RWg

Letztere haben just ihre zweite Scheibe GORE 2.0 veröffentlicht – viel Spaß und gute Laune mit 23 Songs und fettem Sound:

Gore Grind Grindcore Porn Grind
