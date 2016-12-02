The Business: Sänger Micky Fitz erliegt Krebsleiden

Michael “Micky Fitz” Fitzsimmons verstarb am Donnerstag den 01. Dezember 2016 im Alter von 60 Jahren. Laut Medienberichten wurde bei dem Frontmann der britischen Oi! Punk-Band The Business im Jahr 2015 Lymphdrüsenkrebs diagnostiziert.

The Business existierten, mit einer Unterbrechung 1988 – 1992, fast 40 Jahre. Damit gehören die Briten zu den Pionieren des Oi! Punk. Vor allem auch für ihre Songs über Fußball schrieben sie Geschichte und schafften es mit ‘England 5 – Germany 1’ in die Sport-Arenen dieser Welt.

Für die Punk Rock-Szene waren und sind The Business ein großer Einfluss. So erreichte die Nachricht von Micky Fitz Tod die Welt durch die Kanäle von Bands und Wegbegleitern wie Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front oder Dead Kennedys.

Ein Statement von The Business steht noch aus. Ihre für 2016 geplante Europatour sagten die britischen Oi!-Veteranen zuletzt aufgrund Fitzsimmons Gesundheitszustandes ab. Die letzte Veröffentlichung der Band stellt die Single ‘Back in the Day’ (2015) dar.

Sick Of It All zum Tod von Micky Fitz:

„We’re all very saddened to hear of the passing of a major influence and good friend, Mickey Fitz of the Business. No one embodied the bridge that connects punk to Oi to hardcore as well as he did. We thoroughly enjoyed the bond we formed with the Business back in ’95 in Lincoln, Nebraska, when fate brought us together. The vigor Mickey brought to a room (and of course to the stage,) was unforgettable, and his sheer enthusiasm for life, music (and football!) set him apart from most. Rest In Peace, brother. I hold my pint glass high in your honor!!!“