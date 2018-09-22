Amon Amarth: Neue Dokumenation und Live-Album

Am 16. November veröffentlichen Amon Amarth ihre neue Dokumentation und das begleitende Live-Album THE PERSUIT OF VIKINGS: 25 YEARS IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – eine retrospektive Dokumentation mit jeder Menge Live- und Behind-The-Scenes-Material sowie umfangreichen Band-Interviews.

Der Film erzählt die Geschichte des schwedischen Quintetts, sowohl aus ihrer eigenen Perspektive, als auch durch die Augen ihrer Fans, auf deren Unterstützung sich die Band auf ihrem ganzen Karriereweg stets verlassen konnte.

Seht hier den Trailer zu THE PURSUIT OF VIKINGS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQDOUXCprCA Video can’t be loaded: Amon Amarth – The Pursuit Of Vikings (Documentary Trailer #1) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQDOUXCprCA)

Zusätzlich zur Dokumentation enthält „The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm” Live-Mitschnitte (Audio und Video) zweier verschiedener Live-Sets vom Summer Breeze Festival 2017 in Dinkelsbühl.

THE PURSUIT OF VIKINGS-Tracklist:

CD-Tracklist (Main Stage Show vom 17. August 2017):

The Pursuit of Vikings As Loke Falls First Kill The Way of Vikings At Dawn’s First Light Cry of the Black Birds Deceiver of the Gods Destroyer of the Universe Death in Fire Father of the Wolf Runes to My Memory War of the Gods Raise Your Horns A Dream That Cannot Be Guardians of Asgaard Twilight of the Thunder God

DVD Digipak- und Blu-ray-Tracklist:

– Dokumentation

T-Stage Show vom 16. August 2017

Twilight of the Thunder God Free Will Sacrifice With Oden on Our Side The Last with Pagan Blood For the Stabwounds in Our Backs Thousand Years of Oppression Gods of War Arise Versus the World Asator Under the Northern Star Fate of Norns Varyags of Miklagaard Live for the Kill Victorious March

Main Stage Show vom 17. August 2017

The Pursuit of Vikings As Loke Falls First Kill The Way of Vikings At Dawn’s First Light Cry of the Black Birds Deceiver of the Gods Destroyer of the Universe Death in Fire Father of the Wolf Runes to My Memory War of the Gods Raise Your Horns A Dream That Cannot Be Guardians of Asgaard Twilight of the Thunder God

THE PURSUIT OF VIKINGS jetzt bei Amazon vorbestellen