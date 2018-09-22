Toggle menu

Metal Hammer

Amon Amarth: Neue Dokumenation und Live-Album

Foto: Promo, Sailor Entertainment. All rights reserved.
von
Amon Amarth kündigen eine neue Dokumenation und ein dazugehöriges Live-Album an. THE PERSUIT OF VIKINGS: 25 YEARS IN THE EYE OF THE STORM wird am 16. November erscheinen.
Am 16. November veröffentlichen Amon Amarth ihre neue Dokumentation und das begleitende Live-Album THE PERSUIT OF VIKINGS: 25 YEARS IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – eine retrospektive Dokumentation mit jeder Menge Live- und Behind-The-Scenes-Material sowie umfangreichen Band-Interviews.

Der Film erzählt die Geschichte des schwedischen Quintetts, sowohl aus ihrer eigenen Perspektive, als auch durch die Augen ihrer Fans, auf deren Unterstützung sich die Band auf ihrem ganzen Karriereweg stets verlassen konnte.

Seht hier den Trailer zu THE PURSUIT OF VIKINGS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQDOUXCprCA

Zusätzlich zur Dokumentation enthält „The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm” Live-Mitschnitte (Audio und Video) zweier verschiedener Live-Sets vom Summer Breeze Festival 2017 in Dinkelsbühl.

THE PURSUIT OF VIKINGS-Tracklist:

CD-Tracklist (Main Stage Show vom 17. August 2017):

  1. The Pursuit of Vikings
  2. As Loke Falls
  3. First Kill
  4. The Way of Vikings
  5. At Dawn’s First Light
  6. Cry of the Black Birds
  7. Deceiver of the Gods
  8. Destroyer of the Universe
  9. Death in Fire
  10. Father of the Wolf
  11. Runes to My Memory
  12. War of the Gods
  13. Raise Your Horns
  14. A Dream That Cannot Be
  15. Guardians of Asgaard
  16. Twilight of the Thunder God

DVD Digipak- und Blu-ray-Tracklist:

– Dokumentation

T-Stage Show vom 16. August 2017

  1. Twilight of the Thunder God
  2. Free Will Sacrifice
  3. With Oden on Our Side
  4. The Last with Pagan Blood
  5. For the Stabwounds in Our Backs
  6. Thousand Years of Oppression
  7. Gods of War Arise
  8. Versus the World
  9. Asator
  10. Under the Northern Star
  11. Fate of Norns
  12. Varyags of Miklagaard
  13. Live for the Kill
  14. Victorious March

Main Stage Show vom 17. August 2017

  1. The Pursuit of Vikings
  2. As Loke Falls
  3. First Kill
  4. The Way of Vikings
  5. At Dawn’s First Light
  6. Cry of the Black Birds
  7. Deceiver of the Gods
  8. Destroyer of the Universe
  9. Death in Fire
  10. Father of the Wolf
  11. Runes to My Memory
  12. War of the Gods
  13. Raise Your Horns
  14. A Dream That Cannot Be
  15. Guardians of Asgaard
  16. Twilight of the Thunder God
THE PURSUIT OF VIKINGS jetzt bei Amazon vorbestellen
Amon Amarth live, 29.11.2013, Hamburg
Amon Amarth live, 29.11.2013, Hamburg
Foto: Ben Foitzik, www.benrocks.de. All rights reserved.
Fotostrecke: Amon Amarth + Carcass live in Hamburg

 

